Shares

National Bank of Kenya (NBK) has partnered with Kodris Africa to roll out a payment platform for its coding programme. The programme is aimed at teaching coding in Kenyan primary and secondary schools.

The partnership allows Kodris Africa’s customers to directly make payments from any of the 85 NBK branches across the country.

The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development approved the Kodris Africa programme for deployment in primary and secondary schools in Kenya as coding – the act of creating instructions and commands for computers – tops in prominence as one of the most important subjects of study today.

NBK Acting Managing Director Peter Kioko said that the partnership will enable Kodris customers to access the bank’s wide branch network as part of deepening education in the country.

“National Bank, as part of the KCB Group, has a relationship with a network of over 50,000 schools in the country and we will therefore be able to tap into this network in our collaboration with Kodris Africa,” said Mr Kioko.

Kodris Africa CEO Mugumo Munene said that the partnership with NBK seeks to make it easier for parents and schools “who are ready to start on this novel and important journey” to make payments.

“This partnership with a top-tier bank is groundbreaking because it will ease payments for our unique product and allow ease of access to our clients wherever they are,” said Mr Munene.

Kodris Africa’s Coding for Schools was formally launched earlier this month by ICT and Youth Affairs Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru in Nairobi.

Kenya is the first country in Africa to fully integrate coding into the school curriculum, charting the way for other countries to embed it in their school system. The Kodris Africa’s product is approved by KICD and internationally accredited by Pearson.