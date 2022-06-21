Shares

Fahari Aviation, a subsidiary of Kenya Airways and EVE UAM, LLC have signed have signed an agreement for up to 40 electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) vehicles. EVE UAM, LLC is a subsidiary of Eve Holding, Inc. (“Eve”) and a carve-out of Embraer S.A. (“Embraer”).

The agreement includes joint studies through a working group to develop and scale the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) market and a business model for cargo drone operations in Kenya. The project is expected to start deliveries in 2026.

The electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft is a new technology that uses

electricity to hover, take off, and land vertically, making it easier to move within cities while

avoiding traffic jams.

Allan Kilavuka, Group Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Kenya Airways, had this to say, “Urban air mobility is the future of transport and we are honoured to be the champions of

this in the region. The journey to realise the dream of eVTOL vehicles in Kenya is on course

and the partnership with EVE UAM, is a key achievement for us as part of the strategy to

adopt new technologies as a growth strategy for the sustainable development of Africa.”

“This is a new chapter of the Eve and Fahari Aviation partnership to strengthen both

companies’ commitment to establishing the foundations that will sustainably support the

ecosystem for urban air mobility in Kenya. Last year, we announced a collaboration to develop

operational models for Fahari Aviation’s key markets, and today’s announcement confirms

that it is evolving successfully,” said Andre Stein, co-CEO of Eve.

Fahari Aviation, has been focusing on innovative and sustainable solutions to address

different issues such as traffic jams, sightseeing, parcel delivery, agriculture and wildlife

protection. Eve’s zero-emission, low-noise and accessible eVTOL, together with its global

experience, will benefit the development of air mobility in Kenya.