LG launched the wireless tone free ear buds in Kenya in June last year. They are available in two models, the HBS-FN6 and the HBS-FN4 models.

Here are 10 reasons why you should get them;

UVnano Charging Case

The LG TONE Free HBS-FN6 wireless earbuds have a charging case that kills 99.9% of bacteria on the speaker mesh using UV-C light, also called germicidal UV. The disinfection happens during the powered charging cycle and ten minutes is all you need to have your speaker mesh sanitized and your earbuds powered to go.

Headphone Spatial Processing

These earbuds combine convenience and top quality listening experience thanks to Meridian, the pioneer of high-resolution audio and a leading authority on Digital Signal Processing (DSP). Meridian’s HSP recreates a realistic soundstage that simulates the experience of listening to real loudspeakers and also delivers vocals with pristine clarity.

The four HSP enhanced presets include:

Immersive mode: Gives off an expanded sense of space and is best for gaming.

Natural mode: Delivers balanced sound for all types of music.

Bass Boost: Provides an extra punch and works best for pop and electronic music.

Treble Boost: More articulate vocals. Best for jazz and classical music.

Call Clarity

LG TONE Free HBS-FN6 features built-in, high-performance dual microphones for maximum call clarity. The upper microphone supports Echo Cancellation and Noise Reduction, detecting and minimizing unwanted noise.

The lower microphone which is positioned at the end of the stem picks up and amplifies your vocals even in a crowded space.

Fit

These LG earbuds allow for a customizable fit with soft and flexible hypoallergenic medical grade ear gels that conform to your ear shape so you can enjoy listening without feeling your earbuds.

Noise Isolation

Their close in-ear fit provides a remarkable seal that helps to block out surrounding noise even in crowded spaces. The ambient sound mode allows you to safely hear your surroundings while the noise isolation feature blocks out noise with a close fit.

Water Resistance

LG TONE Free HBS-FN6 earbuds are also resistant to water splashes from any direction, so safe to use be they in the gym or in the rain.

Battery Life

If you going for a long road trip or you are out of power, fully charged tone free earbuds have a battery life of 6 hours. The charging case has a battery life of 18 hours. A thirty-minute re-charge in the charging case gets you 6 hours. Battery life will vary when listening to music.

Fast Charging

If you are out of power, a five-minute charge of your LG Tone Free earbuds in the neighborhood or where you can get power can give you one hour of playtime.

Automatic Ear Detection

LG TONE Free HBS-FN6 earbuds sense when they're in your ears then immediately pair with your phone, and automatically pause music when you take them out.

LG Tone Free App

In case you lose your earbuds, you can locate them in the Find My Earbuds page by simply pressing play, prompting the earbuds to make a beep sound. Boost or diminish specific frequencies to personalize all music just how you like it.

Aesthetic

On design, the LG TONE Free Earbuds come in a sleek compact design that fits in the palm of your hand. Their stylish black and modern white variations blend seamlessly with both casual and official looks.

If you are looking to enjoy high resolution sound on the go and look sleek while at it without breaking the bank then these LG TONE Free Earbuds are what you need to go for.