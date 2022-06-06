Shares

Kendi Ntwiga has been appointed as the Global Head of Misrepresentation at Meta based in Ireland. Kendi who is the former Country Leader at Microsoft Kenya assumed the role last month after leaving the tech company in April.

Her new role involves leading Meta’s Misrepresentation team under community products in global operations to drive the operational protocol to scale the organization’s enforcement of the community standards. She works directly with cross-functional teams in Engineering and Product Development as well as other teams within Global Operations, to scale projects from inception to launch.

Kendi has also worked as the General Manager of the East, West, and Central Africa Cluster at Check Point Software Technologies and held leadership roles at HP, Oracle, and Intel.

She is also a champion in community services. She was recognised as an Emerging Leader in Innovation and Entrepreneurship by the US government through the TechWomen program.

Kendi is the founder of She-Goes-Tech, an initiative that mentors young girls and women to take up STEM courses and remain in STEM careers. In 2019, she was named Top 40 under 40 woman leaders in Kenya.