Norient has announced the release of the first edition of its new Online Special Series Norient City Sounds (NCS), which features the city of Nairobi.

The Nairobi edition was curated by electronic musician Raphael Kariuki and multidisciplinary artist, writer, and experimental beatmaker Kamwangi Njue.

Norient’s multimedia series of virtual exhibitions and digital publications explores and communicates the music and sounds of cities around the world. NCS puts the focus on cities, as spaces that generate and shape music and sound, but also alter and sometimes even preclude them. The editions allow for a virtual trip to a city in times where physical and individual traveling is increasingly complex and thrown into question.

Raphael Kariuki aka DJ Raph is an electronic musician, producer and DJ from Nairobi, Kenya. He has recently started a weekly event for underground electronic and experimental music, the MIST, in Westlands, Nairobi.

Kamwangi Njue is a multidisciplinary artist, writer, and experimental beatmaker working with artists and others from Nairobi, Kenya. He has developed, participated, and delivered a range of collaborative projects and events including performances, shows, exhibitions, texts, and readings.