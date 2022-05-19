Shares

Everyone likes having fun in their free time, and some activities that we choose tend to be a bit too engaging, if not to say, addictive. It does not mean that we should ban them, stop engaging with them, definitely not. All we need to do is to be aware of the threat and learn how to prevent addiction before it starts.

Why are we getting addicted?

Addiction to any activity or substance is a difficult state for an addicted person that has a huge influence on the brain. It usually has three stages – longing for something (an object, activity, feeling, substance), losing all or some control over oneself when using the object of the addiction and ongoing involvement no matter the cost or consequences. The whole process of addiction is explained in a Help Guide article.

One of these subjects of addiction is games of all kinds. There might be various ways for gamers to be bounded to this form of entertainment. There is nothing surprising about it, as almost every game is created in such a way as to encourage and reward the players. Games are fun and a wonderful way to spend your free time, so it would be idiotic to ban them completely. Video games teach different skills, just like logic games, while games of chance are exciting and quite often they bring the measurable effects in the form of money won.

However, as with everything, even with fun and educational games there is a risk of getting addicted. How to prevent it, and what signals in you or your close ones should be alarming?

Signals of gaming addiction

Some early signals of growing gaming addiction might be easy to miss. It’s important to react before the problem gets difficult to solve and will require medical intervention.

One of the first signs that addiction starts to creep into your or your loved one’s life is that all the thoughts are only getting back to games. You cannot force yourself to focus on anything else for a longer period because always, in the end, the thoughts circle around gaming.

When you can’t play or you need to postpone your gaming plans you start to feel bad, sad, and maybe even angry. Once you start playing, it’s hard to stop. Every other thing that used to make you happy and that you enjoyed is no longer interesting to you. You start to spend more and more money on games, sometimes even at the expense of something else. When someone asks how much time you spend in front of a computer screen, you lie.

Even when gaming is your way to cope with difficult emotions, mood swings, hard times and problems it might be a signal that you start to avoid real life and get closer to addiction. In such a situation it’s always worth seeking professional help.

How to avoid gaming addiction?

Avoiding any type of addiction is not an easy task, but it’s definitely better to take care of it before it becomes a real problem. If you are a parent who worries about their child, it might be a good idea to have a conversation with the little player. Children don’t understand the threats of games and the Internet in general, so before you let them into the online world, you should explain everything to them. It’s also advised to set the time limits on games and stick to them. In this way, a child might learn that the time for fun should always be restricted.

If the problem of gaming addiction concerns a grown-up person, it’s always worth supporting and trying to explain the dangers in plain words. The adult gamers need to decide for themselves, but they need to know and understand that gaming addiction is a real issue. When the problem starts to get more serious, such a person will need professional help as soon as possible. American Addiction Centers offers an article about seeking help in such situations.