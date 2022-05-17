Shares

Over 300 real estate stakeholders from Africa and other parts of the world will gather in Nairobi on the 18th and 19th of May 2022 for the East Africa Property Investment (EAPI) Summit, which will be held at the Kempinski Hotel.

The ninth edition of the EAPI Summit will be sponsored by Pan-African lender, Absa Group, and will bring together real estate developer-investors, realtors and lenders.

Speaking on the announcement, EAPI Events host Kfir Rusin said: “The response to this year’s event has exceeded our expectations and we are thrilled to welcome Absa as our lead sponsor for this year’s summit. Absa’s track record and support is invaluable to our vision of driving investment and development across East Africa.”

Absa Bank Kenya Managing Director Jeremy Awori said the EAPI Summit presents an opportunity for the bank to create strategic conversations for Africa’s most resilient and diversified real estate markets.

“As a bank, we are proud to partner with API Events in hosting the East Africa Property Investment Summit that avails opportunities to explore the activity within the commercial property sector across East Africa. We believe this will continue to position Kenya as a launching hub for innovative financial solutions in the broader East Africa market that support the implementation of affordable housing projects,” Awori said.

Absa Bank Kenya is a founding shareholder in the Kenya Mortgage Refinance Company that is spearheading the construction of affordable housing projects in the country. The bank has also participated in the Affordable Housing program through financing projects by the National Housing Corporation (NHC) in various parts of the country.