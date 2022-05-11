Shares

Kenyan domestic airline, East African Safari Air Express, has announced that it has launched weekly direct flights to Lodwar, in Turkana County.

The direct flights to Lodwar will emanate from Wilson Airport in Nairobi. It will operate three weekly morning flights with the flights leaving Wilson at 7 am and arriving in Lodwar at 8:15 am. The flight will then depart Lodwar at 8:30 am to arrive in Nairobi at 9:45 am.

The flights by East African Safari Air Express to Lodwar will be available at an introductory price of Ksh. 6,950 one way. Its competitors Skyward Express charge Ksh. 12,950 one way while Fly 540 charges between Ksh. 5,950 to Ksh. 13,000 one way.

East African Safari Air Express will create much needed competition on the route and will offer customers to Northern Kenya another air travel option which should also lead to lower fares in the future.

The airline has announced that it will operate a Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 airplane on the new route, which carries 50 passengers.