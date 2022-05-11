Shares

Nigeria’s Netflix original TV Blood Sisters has become a hit with audiences and is now on Netflix’s top ten Global list of TV shows.

Apparently, the TV show has achieved the amazing achievement of getting 11 million hours of viewership on the video on demand platform.

According to an Instagram post by Executive Producer of the TV show, Moa Abudu “It with pleasure and excitement that we inform you that Blood Sisters has made the Netflix top ten Global list of tv shows, with eleven million hours viewed in the last five days in our first week of launch. This is our time, a TV show made in Nigeria for the world.

From the analysis of this list, we have performed better than some shows made in the UK and the United States of America!!!”

The TV show is written by Craig Freimond and stars Ini Dima-Okojie and Nancy Isime in the lead with Kate Henshaw, Kehinde Bankole, Gabriel Afolayan, Daniel Etim-Effiong, Wale Ojo and Genoveva Umeh in supporting roles.

Blood Sisters follows the story of two best friends, Sarah (Ini Dima-Okojie) and Kemi (Nancy Isime) who are on the run after Kemi accidentally murders Sarah’s abusive and wealthy fiancé Kola (Deyemi Okanlawon) hours to their wedding. The four-part limited series is available exclusively on Netflix and was directed by Biyi Bandele and Kenneth Gyang and was created by Temidayo Makanjuola.