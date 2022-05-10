Shares

Sendy, a tech company that builds fulfillment infrastructure for e-commerce and consumer brands has been recognized as one of the World Economic Forum’s “Technology Pioneers” for 2022.

The World Economic Forum announced its selection of the 100 most promising Technology Pioneers of 2022, companies that are tackling issues from sustainability and climate change to healthcare and more. These are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the use of new technologies and innovation that are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

Saemoon Yoon, Community Lead, Technology Pioneers, World Economic Forum, said; “We’re excited to welcome Sendy to our 2022 cohort of Technology Pioneers. Sendy and its fellow pioneers are at the forefront of industries that are critical to solving some of our world’s most complex issues today. We look forward to their contribution to the World Economic Forum in its commitment to improving the state of the world.”

Sendy Founder & CEO, Mesh Alloys, will participate at World Economic Forum activities, events and discussions throughout the year. Sendy will also contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues. We are honored to be recognized by the World Economic Forum as a technology pioneer. This recognition affirms our belief that the digital economy in Africa presents the biggest opportunity for young people to participate in the economy. As a company that uses tech to empower entrepreneurs, we look forward to working with the World Economic Forum and jointly contributing towards building a sustainable future for many businesses across Africa.”

The diversity of these companies extends to their innovations as well. This year’s Tech Pioneer firms are shaping the future by advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain, biotechnology and many more.

Technology Pioneers have been selected based on the community’s selection criteria, which includes innovation, impact and leadership as well as the company’s relevance with the World Economic Forum’s Platforms.