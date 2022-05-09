Shares

Xiaomi has announced that it has the official launch of the Xiaomi Redmi 10A, a entry level phone, in the Kenyan market. The phone’s price will start at Ksh. 12,899 and will be available in 3 variants.

The phone comes with a MediaTek Helio G25 Octa-core processor and runs on Android 11 plus MIUI 12.5 operating software. It comes with a 6.53 inch touchscreen, 13MP (main) +2MP (depth) dual camera, 5MP selfie camera, and a 5000mAh high-capacity battery, with 10W fast charging. According to the company, the phone battery can last for a full day.

The phone comes with a 3D-curved back and a rear fingerprint sensor. It comes in 2 colours: Graphite Gray and Sky Blue.

It comes in 3 variants;

1. 2GB + 32GB at Ksh. 12,899

2. 3GB + 64GB at Ksh.14,499

3. 4GB + 128GB at Ksh. 16,499

The phone is available for sale in Kenya from today.

Xiaomi Redmi 10A specifications

Network: 2G/3G/4G

Dimensions: 6.49 x 3.04 x 0.35 inches

Weight: 194 grams

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen: 6.53 inch IPS LCD touchscreen (720 x 1600 pixels)

OS: Android 11, MIUI 12.5

Chipset: MediaTek MT6762G Helio G25 (12 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.5 GHz Cortex-A53)

GPU: PowerVR GE8320

Internal storage: 32 GB / 64 GB/ 128 GB

RAM: 2 GB/3 GB/4 GB

Main camera: Dual camera setup

13MP main camera

2MP depth camera

Selfie camera: 5MP

Other features: Fingerprint sensor (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity

Battery: Li-Ion 5000 mAh, non-removable with 10W fast charging

Colours: Graphite Gray and Sky Blue