Stanbic Bank Kenya has partnered with the Rotary District 9212, in the 97th Annual Rotary District Conference and Assembly set to be held in Diani from the 12th to 15th of May 2022. The conference will be hosted under the theme, Leadership.

The conference will convene over 700 delegates and aims to reflect on Rotary’s purpose and value, while celebrating the social impact projects undertaken in the past year.

Commenting ahead of the conference, Stanbic’s Chief Executive, Charles Mudiwa noted that, “As a bank, we are honored and proud to once again partner with the Rotary District 9212 to deliver on our promise of driving socio-economic growth. Through our Stanbic Kenya Foundation, we have been intentional in collaborating with strategic partners to create impact under our Social, Economic and Environmental (SEE) initiatives.” He further noted that the bank’s SEE initiatives are anchored under seven main areas which include Education, Health, Job Creation and Enterprise Development, Financial Inclusion, Infrastructure, Trade and Investment, as well as Climate Change and Sustainable Financing. Additionally, the bank formed Stanbic Corporate Rotary Club, RC Nairobi Samawati in December 2020 with the purpose of creating lasting positive change in our communities.

A key project that the Rotary District 9212 and Stanbic Bank are supporting as part of the conference falls in the health category. They intend to raise funds to help at least 200 children every year, undergo tests and free heart surgery in collaboration with local heart specialists and partners from Rotary Club of Mumbai West Coast (RCMWC) in India. So far, 80 children have received free heart surgeries and they are calling on more partners to support this initiative. To help raise funds for the project, the Rotary District 9212 and Stanbic Bank kicked off a 528 Km fun Bike Ride today, Sunday 8th May, 2022 with a group of 20 participants who travelled from Nairobi to Diani. They will also host a Golf Tournament on Wednesday 11th May at the Leisure Lodge Beach and Golf Resort in Diani.

During the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the bank under the Stanbic Foundation, partnered with the Rotary District 9212 to donate 700 handwashing stations. They were distributed across various parts of Kenya and in Juba to help combat the spread of the virus. Additionally, in partnership with the Rotary District 9212, Stanbic supplied personal protective equipment (PPE’s) and disinfectants to maternal and child healthcare facilities to protect frontline workers and patients against the spread of the virus.

Speaking on behalf of the Rotary District 9212 Alex Nyaga, District Governor, Rotary District 9212 said: “As the largest service organisation in the world, we aim to provide service to others through fellowship with business and community leaders. We sincerely appreciate our partner Stanbic Bank which lives up to the Rotary vision through its commitment and dedication in improving the lives of many through their financial and non-financial support.”