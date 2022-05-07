Shares

Artcaffé Market, located on Rhapta Road, has announced it will offer Italian culture and cuisine for the month of May. It is inviting shoppers to discover the magic of authentic Italian food and drink.

The Artcaffé Market and Market Cellar will be filled with scenes, products and experiences from Italy. Shoppers will be able to discover, taste and take home authentic and traditional Italian items, from pasta and prosecco to gelato and pizza, cheese and wine and more.

Each week in May, Artcaffé Market will showcase different tasting experiences and events to bring to life the diverse nature of Italian cuisine. It will include Italian street food, pizza and beer, the art of Apertivo and many more.

To mark the start of the Italian month, the Artcaffé Market hosted Deputy Head of Mission Italian Embassy to Kenya Mrs Gambacorta and other notable guests to an afternoon of ‘la dolce vita’ on Friday 6th May.

Sagi Vaknin, CEO of the Artcaffé Group also noted “Italian food has the ability to bring people together. By curating the best experiences and providing the most authentic products, Nairobi residents will be able to recreate the spirit of la dolce vita at home, in true Artcaffé style.”

He further highlighted “this marks the first of many cultural experiences planned for the Artcaffé Market. Rhapta Square will become an essential destination for food enthusiasts to discover and delight in the many cuisines from around the world.”

The Month of Italy runs from 1st May to 31st May 2022 exclusively at the Artcaffé Market, Rhapta Square. The outlet is open seven days a week from 6.30am to midnight.