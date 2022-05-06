Shares

Uber has announced that it has launched Uber Connect Car for customers wishing to deliver large packages in Kenya.

Kenya will now able to send even larger packages across town with Uber Connect Car. This follows the success of Connect Moto, which allows users to make use of motorbikes to delivery their packages.

With Uber Connect Car, customers will be able to user a Uber Connect Car trip via the Uber app to transport small boxes, multiple larger goods or make several deliveries up to 80kg.

Uber Connect comes concurrent trips, meaning users can send multiple packages to different destinations at the same time. In addition, proof of delivery via PIN will be rolled out. The PIN provides users with peace of mind that their package is being delivered to the right person.

Uber Connect Moto remains available for deliveries for smaller packages of up to 15kg. It was launched in 2020 and is now available in six countries across Sub Saharan Africa (SSA).

Imran Manji, Head of East Africa explains, “We have witnessed over 200 000 unique users across SSA making use of Connect Moto. We have been thrilled with the demand of Uber Connect and have seen all types of users, including small and medium businesses such as restaurants, bakeries, parcel delivery companies and online retail shops using the platform. Given this huge demand, it made sense to launch Uber Connect Car to accommodate larger packages.”

While this new launch is exciting for users, drivers are also expected to see the advantages. “At a time when we need more opportunities that allow people to be more economically independent, we believe Uber and other platforms can be a bridge to a sustainable economic recovery. The launch will enable drivers to alternate between picking up riders and making deliveries, unlocking more earning opportunities and choices for drivers.”

How Uber Connect Car works

Open the Uber app, tap ‘Where to’ and enter your drop-off location.

Select Uber Connect Car in the Uber app, agree to the terms and conditions, confirm that your package does not contain prohibited items, and request a delivery.

Meet the driver outside and load your package into their boot.

Share the trip with your recipient so they can track the trip and meet the river to retrieve the package from the driver’s boot.

Prohibited items on Uber Connect Car include: medication, recreational drugs, and dangerous or illegal items. If the recipient is not available to receive the package, the driver may contact the customer to resolve the issue. Uber will not maintain insurance coverage for package loss, damage, or theft.