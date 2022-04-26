Shares

Absa Life Assurance Kenya (Absa Life), a subsidiary of Absa Group Limited, has recorded an 84% growth in profit after tax to KES 245 million for the period ended December 31, 2021.

The rise in profitability was driven by strong growth in premiums. The gross written premium stood at Ksh. 5.5 Billion which was a 45% rise as compared to a similar period last year. This was on the account of business from the Government scheme, Education policy and growing Corporate Business.

Assets grew from KES 6 billion in 2020 to KES 7.6 billion in 2021, a 25% increase. The largest increase was in investments closing at KES 5.9 billion from KES 4.6 billion in 2020, a 29% growth. Absa Life continues to maintain a strong capital position.

On the other hand, operating expenses grew slightly by 3% to KES 560 million on the account of premium levies & taxes, training as well as marketing & advertising. These overruns were offset by savings in employee costs resulting from delayed replacements of staff.

Absa Life’s Managing Director Githanji Waiguru, had this to say, “We believe that every Kenyan should have access to insurance services, as they help them to secure a better future for themselves and their loved ones. We, therefore, continue to introduce innovative and diverse channels of delivery, including banc-assurance, agents, intermediaries, microfinance partners, SMS and USSD. Looking ahead, IFRS 17 remains the most significant development for the insurance industry and is slated for implementation on 1st January 2023. The rollout of the standard will demand robust new systems and data capture processes, upskilling of our people and involvement of multiple stakeholders beyond those finance roles. As a business, we are on track towards the implementation of this major new standard.”