Finding a great destination to travel to is made that much easier with a job that will allow you to travel the world. Teaching English is one of the most popular ways to hop from country to country and experience different cultures. You won’t have to worry about the constraints of a travel budget, or even limit yourself to one destination. As a qualified teacher, the world will be at your feet, waiting for you to explore it at your own pace.

Get qualified

Native, and non-native speakers with excellent proficiency in English alike can undertake a TEFL qualification. Even if there aren’t any course locations in the immediate vicinity, for example, for those wanting a qualification in TEFL in South Africa, there are a variety of courses to choose from online. You can study from the comfort of your own home to add to your skillset and open the door to a new profession.

From those online options, course hours range from 120 hours to 168 hours, meaning there should be something to suit every prospective teacher’s needs. Alongside the main TEFL course, there are additional shorter courses on specific areas of teaching that you can opt to take, such as exam preparation, or putting your best foot forward in the world of online teaching. An advantage that the courses share, is the opportunity to connect with fellow teachers following the same path, on the lookout for the next great destination to travel to.

Understand your expectations

Before heading out into the world, it’s important to identify what it is that you’re looking for by pursuing a career in teaching English. Do you want to save money, alongside your travels? Do you want to immerse yourself in a completely new culture? Knowing the answers to these questions will help you identify what it is that would make you describe a destination as great.

For those wanting to put aside some of their salaries, as well as find unforgettable locations across the world, some of the highest-paid English teaching jobs can be found in The UAE. In cosmopolitan cities such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi, teachers can expect to earn from $3,500 to $5,500 a month, depending on their experience. To dive head-first into another completely different culture, try your hand at teaching in Vietnam. Whilst the salaries are considerably lower, ranging between $1,200 and $2,100, regional travel is reasonably cheap, making it ideal for exploring on your days off.

Plan ahead

It’s quite common practice, especially in private language schools, to be offered a contract that only spans the academic year. This is something to bear in mind when planning your teaching adventures abroad. For some, this may be an optimal choice, as you’ll be able to spend your summer with friends and family back home. For others wanting to chase down more dream locations over the summer break, preparing in advance for this possibility will allow you to do exactly that.

Summer camps, as well as these other temporary summer gigs, are some of the most common options to tackle that lull in pay during the summer, as well as allowing you to experience life in another new destination. Think about what skills you have to offer, and other interests. Perhaps you want a break from teaching during the summer, making this the opportune time to give something else a go before September rolls around again. Alternatively, make full use of your qualification, and embrace the year-round opportunities it provides you with.

Be equipped

It is never a bad idea to invest in a good computer and headset when entering the field of teaching English. The post-pandemic world has transformed how English is taught globally, with online lessons taking on a greater significance than they previously held. Nowadays, it is not uncommon to be expected to teach both online and in school, particularly if you’re working in the private sector. Whilst schools might provide you with a laptop, this may not be guaranteed, or you may need to share it with other teachers. Be sure to double-check this with the school before your arrival, and keep in mind that as an English teacher, for a destination to be truly great, it should have a decent internet connection.

Digital nomad visas are also starting to take the world by storm, meaning finding a great destination to work from, and relax in during your downtime, has never been easier. Teaching English online indefinitely means that you can focus all of your income on being on the move, traveling from place to place, and seeing as much as you can. To make the most of this experience, heed the advice you can find on hapakenya.com, on how to take care of yourself whilst living the jet-setting lifestyle.

Take a chance

The hardest step to take on your journey to find great destinations is the first one. Leaving the comfort and security of your home in search of new adventures can be daunting. However, if you’re serious about discovering what the world has to offer, it’s a necessary leap of faith. The best part about finding new places as an English teacher is that you’ll meet kindred spirits along the way, pursuing that same passion. These are the kinds of people that will make taking a chance on new travel escapades seem a little less scary, and will potentially even become friends and travel companions.

Social media is another great tool to stave off any pre-travel anxiety. With a quick search, you’ll no doubt be able to find a range of online groups full of ex-pats that you can connect with. All of this can be done before reaching your destination so that you feel a little more prepared emotionally. Once you get there, you’ll have already established a community of support to guide you, who could perhaps also give you tips on local must-see spots.

As a whole, finding a great destination is a process that might look a little different from person to person. Teaching English is a way to fulfill your travel dreams, but where you go, who you go with, and the time you take to explore these places is entirely up to you.