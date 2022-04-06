Shares

The Tusker Nexters fresh off their last auditions segment in Eldoret moves down south to the final region in Mombasa this weekend.

The music and eGames talent search platform kicked off about a month ago at the ASK showground in Meru where the first finalists were selected after a gruelling final battle. The property has since then traversed the country visiting the lake region, Nairobi and Rift region this past weekend.

Several Kenyans across the country have participated in the competition for a chance to represent their region at the national finals that will be held later in May 2022.

The Tusker Nexters talent search platform is part of Tusker 100-year anniversary campaign, which aims to bring out the next generation of Kenyan talent in music and sports. It was also an introduction of the broader Kenyan audience to eSports, or electronic sports, which is globally considered as the next frontier of virtual sport.

The upcoming two-day audition and Knockout series will be held at the Butterfly Pavilion in the Bamburi area Mombasa on the 9th and 10th of April.

Revellers will be excited to see the best of kenyan musical talent in attendance including; Redsan, Fena, Mejja and Former Tusker Project Fame Judge, Ian Mbugua

Tusker brand Manager, Catherine Twesigye, had this to say, “We can’t wait to see the talent the coastal region has to offer. I urge all prospective singers, instrumentalists, gamers to come out in their numbers. You just might be the next big star in Kenyan music and esports.”

Following the final audition stop in Mombasa, all attention will switch to the national finals in May where the best of the best from each region will battle it out for the ultimate Tusker Nexters Crown.