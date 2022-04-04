Shares

Infinix has today launched its first 5G smartphone, the Infinix Zero 5G. The phone will be available on pre-order in Kenya on pre-order online at Xpark.com.

The smartphone will then be available for sale in Infinix outlets countrywide from 8th April at a recommended retail price (RRP) of Ksh 32,999.

The Infinix ZERO 5G runs on Android 11 operating system. It comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, 6.78 inch Full HD touchscreen, 5000mAh battery plus 33W TÜV Rheinland Safe Charge, 128GB internal storage, and 8GB RAM.

On the camera front the ZERO 5G packs a 48MP main camera with 30x ultra-zoom, 13MP portrait camera and 2MP virtual camera. The 30X 48MP zoom camera allows users to capture images from a great distance. It also comes with a 16MP selfie camera with Dual Flash Light and enhanced artificial intelligence (AI) shooting technology.

MediaTek’s Dimensity 900 5G chipset is built on a 6nm high-performance manufacturing node and integrated with a 5G New Radio (NR) sub-6GHz modem with carrier aggregation. The chipset comes with an octa-core central processing unit (CPU) consisting of two Arm Cortex-A78 processors with a clock speed of up to 2.4GHz and six Arm Cortex-A55 cores operating at up to 2GHz.

Infinix takes the ZERO 5G’s connectivity solutions even further with Dual 5G SIM technology, which enables the smartphone to connect to two separate 5G SIMs, intelligently switching to the fastest network and enabling seamless internet access from both connections as needed.

Other key features of Infinix’s ZERO 5G include:

• A 5000mAh battery and 33W quick charge: The 5000 mAh battery supports all-day usage and can be quickly charged with TÜV Rheinland safe fast-charge technology enabling the smartphone to last through 9.4 hours of gaming, 27 days on standby, 22 hours of calling and 152 hours of music playback.

• Universal Flash Storage UFS 3.1 and LPDDR5: The LPDDR5 brings a new height of speed for ZERO 5G smartphone, which improves memory performance, and further reduces power consumption.

• Infinix’s Dar-Link 2.0: The software improves the image stability and the sensitivity of touch control that is based on an AI algorithm, while simultaneously bringing down the temperature of the device to provide a fully immersive gaming experience.

• XArena: Enhances your gaming experience by integrating game applications into a single zone and thus game booster is enabled for the game. There are quick settings that allow you to focus on your game by blocking messages and incoming calls without worrying about any other distractions.

• Heat Pipe Thermal Module 2.0: This feature systematically monitors the temperature of the ZERO 5G smartphone so users can immerse themselves in the long-lasting gameplay without worrying about overheating.

• Android XOS 10: The ZERO 5G’s XOS 10 software offers an upgraded interface, AI voice assistant, smart assistant, phone cloner 2.0 and doc correction. For enhanced security, it also comes with X-proof, which secures the screen from behind, and privacy tracker, so users can keep their information private and control when it is shared, as the data is never uploaded to the cloud.