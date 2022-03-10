Shares

The KCB Foundation has announced its support for the conservation of Tana River and has made an initial investment of Ksh. 5 million.

The KCB Foundation has signed an MOU with the Upper Tana Nairobi Water Fund which will help conserve Tana River and also help stabilize Nairobi’s water supply. In the first part of the MoU, KCB Foundation has made an initial donation of Ksh. 5 million to the Upper Tana Nairobi Water Fund to finance conservation efforts for Tana River.

The partnership will link small holder farmers to financing through the KCB Bank and its branches, to acquire 50 drip irrigation kits, 500 water pans and storage facilities and 20 biodigesters. Additionally, 50,000 farmers will be supported in implementing conservation in their farms and 100 schools will be engaged to plant and nurture 500,000 trees.

Speaking at the signing of the MOU, KCB Group Director, Marketing, Corporate Affairs and Citizenship Rosalind Gichuru, noted that the KCB Group is committed to playing its role in tackling the adverse effects of climate change and supporting communities.

“In line with our citizenship agenda, we support the efforts by the Upper Tana Nairobi Water Fund to conserve the river and restore the natural resource base in a sustainable manner that contributes to climate change adaptation and mitigation” she added.

On his part, Upper Tana Nairobi Water Fund Executive Director Emmanuel Rurema noted that the funds will go towards conservation efforts on improved land and water management, the establishment of appropriate policies, capacity building of institutions and individuals, and the promotion of investments in land and water management.

“Our goal is to protect Tana River’s health and long-term ability to sustain lives and reduce the threats due to poor land use practices, pollution, soil erosion, overgrazing, deforestation and the expansion of agricultural practices” he added.

Presently, the Nairobi County is experiencing a 30% higher demand for water than the supply, with 60% of the city residences experiencing water shortages. Additionally, there is a 20 year projected delay in meeting the current demand for water. The Tana River also provides 65% of the country’s hydropower and supports over 300,000 smallholder farms and livelihoods.

KCB Foundation was established in 2007 to implement KCB Bank Group’s corporate social investments. The Foundation’s programmes are designed to address issues of relevance specifically within the thematic areas of: enterprise development, education, health, environment and humanitarian intervention.