Shares

The United Nations Global Compact has in partnership with Global Compact Network Kenya announced their new Africa Strategy to advance corporate sustainability and scale up responsible business practices across Africa. This is in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs).

Aiming to accelerate and scale the global collective impact of business, the UN Global Compact Africa Strategy 2021-2023 aims to galvanize large and small companies across Africa to uphold the Ten Principles. The UN Global Compact principles-based approach aims for businesses to meet fundamental responsibilities in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption.

The UN Global Compact Africa Strategy seeks to engage and recruit the top 100 companies across Africa, while expanding its value propositions to SMEs, a crucial part of Africa’s economy. By 2023, the UN Global Compact aims to have reached one-third of African businesses with more than Ksh. 2.8 billion (USD 25 million) in turnover and increased its SME membership by 50%.

The UN Global Compact will develop a customized program offering that caters to the needs of African companies of all sizes, prioritizing five thematic areas. These are gender equity, decent work and economic growth, climate action, peace, justice and strong institutions and partnerships.

Speaking during the launch of the Africa strategy, UN Global Compact CEO and Executive Director, Ms. Sanda Ojiambo said, “We believe that doing right by the environment, labour, human rights, and anti-corruption will drive competitive advantage and commercial success for business. However, this ambition cannot be achieved alone. We must work in close partnership with business, financial institutions, governments, civil society, and the UN. Collaboration is key.”