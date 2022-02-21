Shares

Widely regarded as one of the best football players ever, Diego Maradona is a character that needs no introduction. Clubs Maradona used to represent include:

Newell’s Boys;

Boca Juniors;

Barcelona;

Napoli.

A senior professional career of the Argentinian lasted for 21 years (1976-1997). He played 91 times for the Argentine national team, scoring 34 goals in the process. However, Maradona’s legacy goes far beyond what he did on the football field.

For Argentinians, Maradona is a true symbol of hope and unity. Understanding "El Diaz" is a way of understanding Argentinians themselves.

An incredible player

Maradona started his professional career a few days before turning 16. His first team was Argentinos Juniors.

In 1981, Maradona later moved to Boca Juniors, where his path to glory began. After one year, he made his jump to Europe, moving to Barcelona. The Catalans paid $7.6 million for the attacker, the sum that broke the world transfer record back then.

In Barcelona, Maradona continued consolidating his status as the world-famous legend. However, after a huge brawl that took place in a match between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona, caused in part by the player himself, the Catalans decided that his spell at the club was over. Interestingly, the King of Spain was watching the match, making it an even more embarrassing episode.

Napoli immediately showed interest in the forward before breaking the transfer record.

A prolific international career

Argentina won the 1978 FIFA World Cup. Back then, coach César Luis Menotti caused controversy by leaving Maradona out of the squad, citing that he was too young.

However, Carlos Bilardo included Maradona on the squad of the 1986 FIFA World Cup, securing Argentina’s second title. Maradona continued his career with ups and downs after that.

Maradona passed away on the 25th of November 2020. He received tributes from all over the world. For example, Napoli renamed their stadium to Stadio Diego Armando Maradona and permanently retired the number 10.