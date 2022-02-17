Shares

SweepSouth, an on-demand home cleaning services provider, has launched SweepSouth Connect in Kenya. The service connects customers to pre-vetted service professionals for all their fixing and home maintenance needs.

SweepSouth, which began in South Africa, expanded to Kenya in early 2020 and started by providing home cleaning services from vetted, experienced professionals. Following their growth in Kenya, they added outdoor cleaning to their list of services in late 2021. The company is now introducing SweepSouth Connect so Kenyans do not have to worry about that leaking pipe or a short circuit. They can simply find a professional through the SweepSouth Connect app.

Speaking on the launch, Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth’s CEO and co-founder said, “This is an exciting step for SweepSouth in Kenya. We initially entered the market with home cleaning services but quickly saw a need for outdoor services as well, which we already had in South Africa. With the addition of SweepSouth Connect, we intend to provide reliable home maintenance services to all our customers, while still keeping our strict vetting procedures. This will ensure that all our clients are assured of the highest quality of service.”

Connect is rolling out across Nairobi City and currently has plumbers, electricians and handymen available in different areas. These include Dagoretti, Embakasi, Westlands, Kasarani, Njiru, Langata, CBD and Madaraka with new services and estates being added everyday.