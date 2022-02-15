Shares

KCB Bank has been named the Best Investment Bank in Kenya 2022 and Most Valued Banking Brand in Kenya by the Global Finance Magazine and Brand Finance respectively. The two awards have recognized the efforts put in place by KCB to stimulate economic growth following the rough economic challenges poised by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since 2020, the bank has put in place measures to support MSMES when the pandemic hit in an effort to cushion and offer relief to customers. The Bank is also continuously investing in mobile and internet banking as a move towards safer, easier, and secure way of transacting.

The Global Finance Magazine is a U.S.A based company that acknowledges and awards institutions in the finance sector for their efforts and contributions in different fields. Brand Finance on the other hand is the world’s leading brand valuation consultancy based in London.

Commenting on the recognition, KCB Group MD and CEO Joshua Oigara said, “In the past year, we have continued to put in effort into different sectors to help revamp the economy that was greatly affected by the pandemic. We have invested in our societies through different initiatives such as our 2jiajiri and, Mifugo ni Mali programme. We are grateful that our efforts are been recognized. We have been able to expand our brand value by capitalizing on regional expansion into the East African market. We continue to invest in different programmes that stand to boost the economy of these regions which in the long run improves our brand value.”