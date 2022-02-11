Shares

The National Bank of Kenya (NBK) and Davis & Shirtliff have partnered to offer sustainable credit financing to individuals, SMEs and community organizations seeking to purchase water equipment and solar systems. Under the partnership, NBK will extend credit to the customers to acquire water equipment, solar panels, solar back-ups, and solar water heaters from Davis & Shirtliff at discounted rates and flexible payments.

The NBK’s Jenga Biashara product offers flexible access to credit for clients seeking to acquire water-related equipment and solar panels under the Energy for Water program. The bank has specialized in providing timely financial services to clients through enhanced saving plans and affordable quality credit products thus empowering them economically and socially. Customers will also enjoy an additional 5% discount on all purchases and flexible payment terms from NBK including 1% discount on processing fees.

Speaking at the MOU signing, NBK Director of finance and strategy, Peter Kioko, said, “We are excited to partner with a leading provider of water and solar system solutions in the country. We believe this partnership will benefit our customers to access clean water whilst enabling us to contribute to environmental protection by scaling access to renewable energy.”

On his part, Davis Shirtliff Finance Director, George Mbugua stated, “Water and sanitation MSMEs must continue operating and expanding their reach to safeguard access to essential services for millions of Kenyans, especially people living in densely populated informal settlements in Kenya. This partnership will provide the Water Service Providers with access to affordable and accommodating financing from National Bank of Kenya, to purchase water infrastructure from Davis & Shirtliff at a subsidized rate.”