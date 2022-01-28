Shares

Finder.com, a financial comparison site, has revealed that 16% of Kenyan adult internet users, an estimated 4.8 million people, own cryptocurrency. The latest Finder Cryptocurrency Adoption Index is based on an online survey of 52,883 people across 27 countries.

This is slightly higher than the global average of 15%, with Kenya ranking 12th out of the countries included in the study. Cryptocurrency ownership in Kenya is behind other African countries like Nigeria at 21% and Ghana at 17%, but ahead of countries like Argentina, Mexico, and Venezuela at 15% each and Brazil at 14%.

Bitcoin is still the most popular coin to have at 9%, followed by Ethereum and Dogecoin at 3% each. Globally, Vietnam has the most cryptocurrency owners at 29%, followed by India and Australia at 23% each, and Indonesia at 22%. On the extreme opposite, Japan and the UK have the fewest crypto owners at 6% each, followed by Germany at 8%.

Global percentage of adults who own cryptocurrency