Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) through its beer brand White Cap Lager has been confirmed as the official responsible drinking partner for the 2022 season of the Kenya National Rally Championship. The announcement comes following its involvement in the motorsport industry following their participation in the 2021 Rhino Charge held in July last year.

The 2022 KNRC season opener is set to kick off in Kajiado County on January 29th. Competitors will gear up for an exciting championship that will see them race in over 13 counties throughout the year.

The partnership is part of KBL’s ongoing strategy to increase its involvement in the Kenyan motorsports sector. This is driven by their continued efforts to increase sensitization for responsible drinking using sports as a platform. The sponsorship adds to KBL’s participation in several sporting disciplines around the country including, among others, football, rugby, athletics, volleyball and golf.

Speaking during the announcement of the partnerships, Acting EABL Head of Marketing-Beers, Jean Okech Nyawara stated, “The Kenya National Rally Championship has been an iconic sporting event for the past 20 years showcasing Kenya’s top talent in the industry. The motorsport culture has seen a tremendous upturn in the recent past, highlighted by the return of the coveted WRC Safari Rally in June this past year. This is therefore an opportunity for us to once again renew our commitment in the sporting sector and to leverage this ideal platform to connect with our consumers through a shared love for motorsport.”

Also commenting on the partnership, Kenya Motorsport Federation Chairman Phineas Kimathi said, “As we look forward to a new year in rally, we are glad to partner with Kenya Breweries Limited for the 2022 season. Their commitment as a company to promote sports is very evident through their footprint around the country. We feel the brand’s emphasis on responsible drinking is also ideal as it addresses a critical need in the motorsport industry around road safety.”