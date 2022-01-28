Shares

The Farmers Party has announced the appointed 4 new officials effective 20th January, 2022. The new appointees will oversee the implementation of the vision and mission of the party at the national level and in the forthcoming 2022 national elections.

In a press release signed by the Party’s Secretary-General John Kahura, the Party has appointed Irungu Nyakera (CBS) as its National Chairman. Irungu Nyakera, who is a former Principal Secretary, brings to the party a wealth of private and public sector experience and expertise. He has previously served as the Chairperson of the Tea Price Stabilization Taskforce, Chairman Tea and Coffee Sector Lobby Group, Patron Kenya Coffee Platform – Murang’a Chapter, and Chairman of the Political Parties Liason Committee.

Other officials appointed include Mwangi Mugwe, who will be the Deputy Director for Campaigns. Simon Chege Kamangu will serve in the position of Deputy Organising Secretary for External Affairs and Godfrey Akumali Atiel as the Deputy Organising Secretary for Recruitment.

Kahura further stated that the Farmers Party envisions a country that is food and nutrition secure and where our farmers who are the backbone of the economy take their rightful place in the economy. He added that the party welcomes aspirants and members who have the vision to transform the country through agriculture. Through agriculture, he added, the party will touch every Kenyan and support a robust Kenyan economy through value addition and sustainable jobs for youth and women, and opportunities for business people and innovators in the various agriculture value chains.