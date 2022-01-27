Shares

Africa is a continent that is filled with a wide range of geographical points of interest. From the shimmering coastlines to breath-taking mountain views, there is much to see and experience there. Many people agree that one of the best ways to take in all the natural beauty and scenery that Africa has to offer is via cruise ship.

Cruises give you the opportunity to take in a wide range of sights from afar as well as the chance to disembark for a variety of up-close excursions. When you opt for a cruise on your trip to Africa, you give yourself the best of both worlds, so to speak, for your holiday.

As you can imagine, there are a number of excellent options to choose from for your African cruise. You want to make sure that the cruise you book is not only going to afford you the best views of the parts of Africa that you want to see, but that it will also provide you with the ability to experience fun excursions and adventures.

If you are currently looking to go on a cruise in Africa for your next holiday, here are a few suggestions to consider.

Azamara

Those looking for a cruise that will take them all along the Western coast of Africa look no further than the 21-night cruise from Azamara. Disembarking from Lisbon, Portugal, this cruise will take you southward all the way to Cape Town.

When you book this cruise, you will have the opportunity to step onshore and experience a wide range of what Africa has to offer. You can even book a safari with Tanzania safaris in order to allow yourself the chance to see this great continent up close. The wildlife and natural scenery the exists on the coast of Africa will take your breath away and fill you with a sense of adventure.

Norwegian

A cruise line that has a reputation for offering the very best in luxury and style is Norwegian. They offer cruises that start in Cape Town, South Africa, which sail to Richard’s Bay and back again. This is the sort of cruise that will offer you all of the best views that South Africa has to offer.

While you are on your Norwegian cruise, some of the key sights that you can take in include Table Mountain near Cape Town, the Cape of Good Hope, and Cape Agulhas. You will be able to take in the very best of the South African coastline as you relax in style on your Norwegian cruise.

Silversea

Those looking to enjoy more of Northern Africa should consider taking a cruise with Silversea Cruises. Their 16-night voyage will take you from Dubai through the Suez Canal and up to Athens. This is a great option if you want to couple your African adventure with some of the amazing sights in Greece and Crete. It gives you 10 full days at various destinations along with your 7 days at sea.