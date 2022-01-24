Shares

Netflix has committed Ksh. 113 million (USD 1 million) towards the newly-established Netflix Creative Equity Scholarship Fund (CESF) for film and TV students in Sub-Saharan Africa. The scholarship fund is part of Netflix’s global Netflix Creative Equity Fund launched in 2021 to be allocated to various initiatives over the next 5 years.

The scholarship fund will cover the costs for tuition, accommodation, study materials and living expenses at institutions where beneficiaries have gained admission to study in the TV & film disciplines. The Netflix CESF will begin with an open call for applications in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region. This is in partnership with social investment fund management and advisory firm Tshikululu Social Investments as the implementing partner and fund administrator in Southern Africa.

Students interested in applying can do so on the Tshikululu website. Applications are open until 4th February, 2022. The Netflix CESF will also benefit students from East Africa and West and Central Africa. Fund administration partners for East Africa and the West and Central Africa regions will be announced, along with the calls for applications later in the year.

Speaking on the Netflix CESF, Ben Amadasun, Netflix Director of Content in Africa said, “Netflix is excited by the potential of the next generation of storytellers and we’re committed to investing in the future of African storytelling in the long-term. We believe there are great stories to be told from Africa and we want to play our part by supporting students who are passionate about the film and TV industry so they too, can ultimately contribute to the creative ecosystem.”

In the SADC region, the fund will be available to students who have obtained admission to study in various film and TV-focused disciplines at the following partner institutions.