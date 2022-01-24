Shares

Brioche, the restaurant franchise of Rubis Energy Kenya has awarded 2 winners with a trip to Paris in the consumer promotion dubbed Taste Brioche and find yourself in Paris. The 2 winners, Allan Njeru and Samuel Wasswa, made their purchases at Brioche Karen and Brioche Bomas respectively.

The promotion required consumers to visit one of the Brioche outlets, purchase products of not less than Ksh. 1,000 and fill in a participant voucher. The promotion ran from 6th October – 31st December, 2021.

During the awarding ceremony of the air tickets to the winners at Brioche Karen, RUBiS Energy Group Managing Director and CEO East Africa, Mr. Jean-Christian Bergeron said, “We are very excited to provide this opportunity for the winners of the promotion. Our mission to deliver unique products and services to enhance your experience at our stations is one part of our journey with you, redefining customer convenience and bringing customers maximum value across all brand touch points remains a key objective for RUBiS.”

Brioche is currently in five RUBiS branded stations. These are Ojijo, Bomas, Karen, Langata and Thome, with 2 more at RUBiS Loresho and RUBiS Bellevue stations to open by the end of January 2022. In addition to Brioche, RUBiS’ commitment to customer convenience and value continues to offer premium products and services including Ultra Tec fuel with advanced fuel technology, and the RUBiS Card and RUBiS app for innovative digital and payment solutions. The RUBiS App allows for convenient payments of fuel and utilities, locations of over 230 retail stations across the country and home delivery of K-gas.