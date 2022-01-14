Shares

Afrobeats guitarist, Fiokee, has released his debut album titled Man, after over a decade of producing, recording and performing music. The album features Tanzanian songstress Maua Sama, Nigeria’s Yemi Alade among others. Man showcases Fiokee’s musical proficiency not only as a guitarist, but also as a producer and A&R, selecting artists, producers both within and outside Africa. The album also fuses different genres and sounds to create a masterpiece.

On this album, Fiokee stretches the storyline from his array of commercially successful singles, such as Sweetest Thing featuring Ric Hassani, to Like featuring Reekado Banks and Tiwa Savage, and Dumebi featuring Davido and Peruzzi. This reflects the realities intertwined in adventure, treasure and love seekers.

The 14 track album boasts collaborations with a wide range of producers. These include Tuzi, Xtofa, DJ Coublon, Jaypizzle, Masterkraft, DeeYasso, Yalababayala and Nero Spark. Artists on the album include T. Classic, Jean and Alex, Nelson Freitas, Bella Shmurda, Yemi Alade, Chike, Gyakie, Guchi, Kelvyn Boy, Ric Hassani, Klem, Peruzzi, Layydoe, The Cavemen, Umu Obligbo, Maua Sama, Lirical, Simi, Oxlade, D-Black, Sefa, Vector, Nosa and Ada Ehi, from across Africa and beyond.

Fiokee is a graduate of Mechanical Engineering from the Petroleum Institute of Engineering. He has managed to remain relevant since his 2008 Star Quest reality TV contest then setting up his own record label in 2016.

With Man, Fiokee sets himself up for constant evolution, upping the game like greats such as the Malian Ali Faka Toure, the Congolese Franco, and Nigeria’s King Sunny Ade. Man is a timeless playlist that does not get tiring. Its replay value is a reflection of the A&R whiz by Fiokee alongside Osagie Osarenz. The engineers, from Swaps to New Mix, to First Class Mix, down to Tuzi, Oga Smath, Namedey mixmaster, and Xtraodinare have all contributed to the final product of this masterpiece.