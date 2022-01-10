Shares

LG Electronics has introduced a series of innovations at the CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2022 set to offer customers a personalized experience across its home appliances and consumer electronics. The new innovations focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and smart deployments to improve lives both in and out of the home.

Among the launches made was introduction of LGs new 2022 OLED TVs. The first one is the LG premium Gallery Series OLED TV known as the G2 series and second is the LG C-series OLED TV known as the C2 Series. They both feature LG’s advanced OLED panel, and exhibit the OLED evo technology which delivers higher brightness for ultra-realistic images.

LG also launched the LG CLOi GuideBot ideal for conferences and retail spaces, as well as the CLOi Serve Bot capable of serving drinks and snacks to guests. It also houses speech recognition and touch interaction.

Powered by LG’s new α (Alpha) 9 Gen 5 intelligent processor,2 the company’s Brightness BoosterTM technology enables G2 series TVs to deliver even more brightness through improved heat dissipation and a more advanced algorithm. Both the G2 and C2 series OLED TVs are made to make for some of the best gaming TV options on the market in 2022. Demonstrating its continuing leadership in the LCD TV space, LG is also unveiling an expanded QNED TV lineup for 2022. Boasting LG’s own Quantum Dot NanoCell technology.

On home appliances, LG showcased its InstaView technology, featured in its refrigerators, the Door-in-Door® design lets you see inside without opening the door—simply, users will only have to knock twice on the refrigerator door, see what’s inside and then reach favorites in an instant. One can adjust the door brightness through their mobile phone with the LG ThinQ app.

Besides, LG exhibited new features in its AI washer and dryer that can be installed and upgraded using the LG ThinQ app just like in smartphones. Thanks to LG AI technology, users are able to set customizable alarms to notify them when the wash cycle is complete. This not only saves users time but also energy while offering a premium customer experience.

Commenting on the innovations to be revealed this year, LG Electronics East Africa Managing Director Sa Nyoung Kim said, “Our job is to support and empower all Kenyans and entire East Africa with our innovations to attain a better life that they deserve not just for them but all those around them. We shall continue to do this by offering better convenience, safety and entertainment in a much more personal, inclusive, sustainable and with a heart into the future.”