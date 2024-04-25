Shares

Samsung has partnered with Jambojet to launch #GalaxyInTheSky campaign an exciting initiative that brings together two iconic brands to create an unforgettable experience for consumers.

As part of the partnership, Samsung has covered one of Jambojet’s aircraft with its latest devices, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, signifying Samsung’s commitment to forging genuine connections with its customers.

Under the #GalaxyInTheSky campaign, passengers and enthusiasts who spot the distinctive

Galaxy S24 Ultra branded aircraft can capture the moment and share it on their social media

platforms, tagging both Samsung and Jambojet. By participating in the campaign, individuals stand a chance to win exclusive merchandise from both brands.

The partnership with Jambojet is pivotal for Samsung, as the company reaffirms its position as a global leader in the mobile category. With the Galaxy S24 receiving widespread acclaim for its exceptional performance, AI technology, and stylish design, Samsung is poised to reclaim its overall dominance in the mobile market.

The unveiling of the branded Jambojet aircraft is a testament to Samsung’s unwavering

dedication to delivering exceptional products and experiences to consumers in the East African

market.

Antony Hutia, Head of Mobile Division Samsung Electronics East Africa, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Jambojet to embark on this exciting journey of consumer engagement. By branding a Jambojet aircraft with S24 artworks, we aim to celebrate the incredible reception

of the Galaxy S24 in Kenya and express our sincere appreciation to our valued customers. This

initiative underscores Samsung’s commitment to innovation and creating memorable experiences for our consumers. we continuously explore new avenues to connect with our

consumers in meaningful ways. The #GalaxyInTheSky campaign represents our commitment to innovation and our deep appreciation for the loyalty of Kenyan consumers. We are thrilled to partner with Jambojet on this exciting journey and look forward to delighting our consumers with this unique experience.”

“We are delighted to have the first ever Jambojet branded aircraft with the S24 as a premium

device for our customers, more so the business consumers who make up 51% of the Jambojet

aircraft. After we turned 10 years earlier this month, our strategy moving forward is to work

closely with brands that resonate with our clarion call 3 of ‘More than a Journey’ towards

offering excellent consumer experience through our auxiliary service. There has been a lot of demand for air travel, especially from local travellers who prefer comfort and convenience. Our investment in the Dash 8 and its workhorse capabilities represent our commitment to serving additional upcountry and regional routes with limited or developing infrastructure” said Mr. Karanja Ndegwa, Jambojet CEO/MD.

Jambojet is also banking on its continued investment in a modern fleet of Dash 8 400 aircraft and innovative solutions towards making the brand the leading low-cost airline in the region.

The #GalaxyInTheSky campaign is set to captivate consumers with its unique approach to

engagement. Follow Samsung Kenya on social media for more information on the campaign and how to participate.