The East African Business Council (EABC) has urged EAC partner states to adopt and implement an EAC coordinated approach on COVID-19. This, according to EABC will eliminate COVID-19 related Non-Tariff Barriers and spur trade. The Council is further calling upon EAC partner states to mutually recognize COVID-19 test and vaccination certificates through the EAC Pass and eliminate the need for confirmatory testing and quarantine for persons with valid COVID-19 test and or vaccination certificates.

The newly introduced COVID-19 mandatory testing of truck drivers entering or transiting through Uganda highly hampered the smooth flow of cargo across the region. The new measure mandated truck drivers to pay Ksh. 3,399 (USD. 30) for a COVID-19 test each time they cross into Uganda. This consequently increased the cost of doing business, resulting in traffic pile up at the border posts plus increased turnaround times and demurrage charges.

The EABC has further applauded concerted efforts by both the public and private sectors in Uganda to resolve the week long stand-off at the border. This is in regard to the newly introduced COVID-19 mandatory testing of truck drivers entering or transiting through Uganda. The Council also urges Partner States to embrace the Regional Electronic Cargo Driver Tracking System (RECDTS) to accommodate the emerging COVID-19 trends. This is as it offers minimal disruptions to the private sector, especially the transport and logistics sector.

EABC is committed to continue engaging the EAC via the Technical Working Group and respective inter-ministerial teams. This is in order to adopt and implement an EAC coordinated approach on COVID-19 measures, procedures and protocols.