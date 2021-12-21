Shares

Safaricom has rewarded 72 MPESA business owners with pick-ups and tuk-tuks as part of the ongoing Biashara Ni MPESA Promotion. 8 business owners from the 8 regions including Coast, Western, Central, Eastern, Nairobi, Rift Valley, Nyanza and North Eastern each won a pick-up in the monthly draw while another 64 have won tuk-tuks in four weekly draws.

2,500 additional business owners have won over Ksh. 19 million in cash prizes, with the promotion continuing for another 4 weeks with 8 Fuso FI Canter trucks, 8 Isuzu D-Max pickups and 64 more tuk-tuks to be won. Each business on Pochi La Biashara or with a Lipa Na M-PESA Till earns 1 point for each transaction of Ksh. 50 and above, including payments in and payments out.

In addition, business owners on Pochi La Biashara can redeem their points for cash at Ksh. 1 per point while all business owners are also rewarded with up to 6 minutes of talk time. This is for the first daily three qualifying transactions on MPESA Business Till, the MPESA Business Super App and Pochi La Biashara.

The promotion comes on the back of increasing adoption of MPESA services by businesses across the country. More than 400,000 businesses accept payments through Lipa Na MPESA up from 170,000 in March 2020 with an additional 2 million small businesses using the Pochi La Biashara service.

“We are proud to reward and celebrate our first 72 winners with the ongoing Biashara Ni M-PESA Promotion who each win a pick-up or tuk-tuk to boost their business. M-PESA has emerged as the preferred and trusted cashless business payment solution for more than 2 million businesses in the country. This promotion seeks to recognize and give back to business owners across the country for choosing M-PESA,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO Safaricom.

Isuzu D-Max pickup winners

Coast – Nafuu Store Mombasa – 551626 – Likoni, Mombasa Western – John Mukatia – Pochi La Biashara – Busia Central – Karumaindo Bar – 653121 – Kigumo, Muranga Eastern – Margaret Muthoni – 7257418 – Embu Nairobi – James Maina – Pochi La Biashara – Buruburu Rift – Julius Munyua – Pochi La Biashara – Eldoret Nyanza – Jaramongi Oginga Odinga University – 7499795 – Bondo North Eastern – Bonjez Butchery – 487102 – Wajir

Tuktuk winners