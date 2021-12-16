Shares

The newly launched African Nature-Based Tourism platform is currently 8 months into its first year of the three-year project phase. The platform is a collaboration to channel COVID-19 relief and recovery funding to communities and SMEs involved in nature-based tourism in Africa.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Africa witnessed an estimated 90% drop in international tourism arrivals between April and December of 2020, according to the UNWTO. This translated into an estimated loss of Ksh. 9.8 trillion (USD 87 billion) in revenue, 12.4 million jobs, and between 70-90% of conservation funding.

With funding from the Global Environment Facility (GEF), the African Nature-Based Tourism platform seeks to alleviate the tourism economic crisis. This is by connecting funders to communities and SMEs involved in nature-based tourism in 11 African countries.

Since its launch in April 2021, the platform has succeeded in conducting over 500 surveys among communities and SMEs across the project focal countries. Data from the company suggests a reduction of 58% of the staff complement across the enterprises surveyed to date.

Additionally, the platform enhances knowledge sharing between relevant stakeholders, seeks to connect potential beneficiaries to funders, facilitates the development of funding proposals from communities and SMEs, and serves as a hub for everyone involved in the sector to share and access information.

“The COVID-19 crisis has crippled economies and industries all over the world, and nature-based tourism has been one of the leading economic casualties. For many African countries, this means a significant loss of funding for their conservation operations, local community livelihoods, and tourism enterprises.” Dr. Nikhil Advani, Project Manager.

With data collection wrapping up, the platform is now turning its primary focus to securing funding resources. “The goal is to mobilize at least $15 million to support communities and SMEs to recover from the pandemic and build greater resilience into the nature-based tourism business model into the future. The types of financial support we are looking to make available to beneficiaries include grants, loans, equity, and quasi-equity, among others. The sources for this financial support include governments, individual donors, institutional donors, banks, and investors, among others.” Dr. Nikhil Advani, Project Manager.

The African NBT Platform welcomes the opportunity to further explore funding resources that will allow nature-based tourism enterprises to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic in a sustainable way, and build back better to increase resilience to future shocks and stressors.