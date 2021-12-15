Shares

Bolt, a ride-hailing platform has introduced a feature that allows drivers to set their own prices and passengers to select their drivers.

This innovation, is designed to make the Bolt platform even more attractive to drivers by putting them firmly in control of their entrepreneurial journey.

Drivers have consistently requested more flexibility over pricing, with many currently choosing to accept and then reject trips if a more profitable journey becomes available elsewhere, leading to a poor rider experience.

From now henceforth drivers will be able to set their own prices within a range of price per Km to reflect their own preferences and local market conditions. Alternatively, they can also elect to continue to use Bolt’s dynamic standard pricing. This is expected to lead to a better functioning marketplace.

At the same time, in an effort to ensure riders have a great trip experience, passengers can now manually select a preferred driver based on a number of factors such as price fare, expected time of arrival, and driver rating. Riders can also see additional information such

as Driver Photo, Driver Name and Car Details to help empower their decision for their trip.

Bolt will be piloting these new features in Nairobi as the first market in Africa. The company

has grown rapidly in Kenya due to its competitive commission model which results in high

earnings for drivers and lower prices for passengers. Bolt has over 50 000 drivers and

hundreds of thousands of customers in Kenya across 17 cities having launched in Nairobi in

2017.

Kenneth Micah, Bolt’s Regional Manager for East Africa, had this to say, “Drivers have consistently asked us for the ability to set their own prices so they can ensure a journey is profitable enough before it’s accepted. We have built our business around giving

drivers total flexibility. These changes are part of that philosophy and will create a better

functioning marketplace. While driver needs are met, it was just as critically important to

ensure riders enjoy the same liberty by selecting a driver of their choice for their trip. This is

another way we are ensuring riders know that the drivers with impeccable ratings are

available for their trip. We hope that this will result in great experiences for both stakeholders

as we continue to find innovative solutions for pleasant experiences.”