The International School of Kenya, a private not for profit co-educational day school has unveiled its 2022 High School scholarship program. The Program provides opportunities for low to middle income Kenyan students to participate in an academically rich and culturally diverse learning environment.

Scholarship applications are currently being accepted for students entering Grade 9 and Grade 10 in August 2022.

Eligibility for application

Applications are open only to Kenyan citizens with proven financial need.

Applicants must be 14 years of age by July, 2022.

Applicants must have completed Standard 8, Year 9, or Form 1 and have high academic achievement and sound leadership skills.

Applicants must also have the ability to live in Nairobi with family or legal guardians.

How to apply

Students meeting the above criteria can download an application form from the ISK website and submit their applications by January 21st, 2022.

Selection will be based on merit and proven financial need. The scholarship is valued at Ksh. 12 million. Recipients for a full scholarship, will be announced in May next year.

The scholarship recipients are entitled to a 100% reduction in tuition and fees. Additionally, the admission fee, bus fee, IB exam fees, and capital levy fee are fully covered by the scholarship. A student who has been awarded a scholarship will be entitled to receive it for the duration of his or her time at ISK provided the student remains in good standing, academically and socially.

The ISK curriculum draws from rigorous standards and benchmarks from around the world. This is with the objective of providing a challenging program that allows students to transition to the best schools internationally, and to top universities.