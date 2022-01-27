Shares

The International School of Kenya recently won the International School Awards’ Community Building Award at the 2022 International School Awards. The awards recognize school initiatives where students work to build stronger community connections.

ISK’s entry was Plastiki Rafiki, an initiative that has gained international recognition for cleaning up the environment by empowering communities. This is in a bid to promote and monetize grassroots plastic recycling in a self-sustaining manner. The International School Awards provide the opportunity for international schools to share best practices, creative endeavors, community participation, and innovation.

Over 250 schools apply every year, sharing inspiring initiatives. All applications are thoroughly assessed by a panel of independent judges who are all experts in international education and based around the world.

The award ceremony took place on January 18 in the United Kingdom and was virtually followed by hundreds of people from the international school community. The 2022 International School Awards recognized 12 categories focusing on important values and areas of development within the international schools market. 261 applications from international schools in 48 countries were submitted for the International School Awards 2022.

ISK’s Plastiki Rafiki was shortlisted in two awards categories. These are Environment and Community Building. The initiative was presented by ISK’s Grade 11 students, Kurt and Anne, to the International School Awards panel.

Commenting on ISK’s win, ISK Head of STEM, Maciej Sudra, had this to say, “Our vision is that students design products and machines that create local employment. We are very privileged at this school, that we are able to use skills and resources that we have to try to help the wider Kenyan community.”