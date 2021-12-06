Shares

Africa No Filter, a narrative change organization has partnered with Meta to launch the Future Africa: Telling Stories, Building Worlds program. The program is aimed at boosting the use of virtual reality in Africa’s storytelling.

Interested applicants can apply HERE. Deadline for applications is 7th January, 2022 at 6pm GMT.

In addition to supporting extended reality storytellers to develop new and compelling content about Africa, the program will provide grants and mentorship. This forms part of Meta’s focus on immersive technologies and Africa No Filter’s investments in innovative storytelling that shifts negative stereotypes about Africa.

Speaking on the program, Moky Makura, Executive Director at Africa No Filter said, “Virtual Reality has the potential to take storytelling to another level. In this new metaverse, audiences don’t just get to watch a story unfold, they get to live in it. This is an opportunity for African content creators to push the boundaries of their creativity and innovation.”

Applicants can now apply to the program, and receive funding of up to Ksh. 3.4 million (USD 30,000).

Eligibility criteria

All applicants must be of African descent and living in the continent. Applicants must be aged over 18 years. Applicants must have a track record of XR content creation and have a portfolio of work showing their creativity and innovation. Applicants need to show how the proposed project will tell an exciting African story that changes stereotypical narratives about the continent. Projects can use 360 Video, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and Mixed Reality.

The application is also open to organizations and individuals.

Delivered in collaboration with Electric South and Imisi 3D, participants will also get ongoing mentorship, production support, and opportunities to launch their projects in a virtual or in-person showcase. This includes the Electric South’s Creators Lab held in February 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa.

The program will run from 13 February to 13 August, 2022. Participants must be available on these dates. The proposed project must also be completed within six months.