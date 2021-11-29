Shares

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) has launched a competition dubbed KBL Still Got Skillz? for the design of a new company logo as it looks to mark its 100th birthday in 2022.

The competition is open to design artists from Kenya aged between 21 and 25 years and is intended to come up with a next-generation logo in commemoration of 100 years of operations in the country.

Artists have been invited to submit their artistic impressions of how a KBL logo would look like at the contest website from November 29th to December 10th, 2021. The submissions can be made by an individual or a group of up to four people.

The artists with the winning submission will win a cash prize of Ksh. 1 million and an opportunity to intern at J. Walter Thompson, a Scangroup creative agency. While at the agency, they will work with a team of experienced creative and advertising experts.

The second and third placed will each receive a cash prize of Ksh. 500,000 and Ksh. 250,000 respectively. The top three designs will be selected by judges after a hackathon where the top 20 will refine their submissions under the guidance of experienced professionals in the design world.

Speaking at the launch of the competition, KBL Managing Director John Musunga said, “The challenge for the youth, those between 21 and 25, who are the eligible ones for this as they are not likely to be employed or experienced the tutelage of the masters of the craft, is to give KBL a modern logo that tells the world that KBL has been here for 100 years and it will be around for the next 100 years.”

He added that the company felt the need for a fresh logo as it looks to mark a significant milestone in its existence.

On his part, East African Breweries Limited Corporate Relations Director Eric Kiniti noted, “We are not only happy that we have been around that long but that KBL has made an impact on Kenya, Kenyans and the world at large. KBL remains one of the significant contributors to Kenya’s Gross Domestic Product, and we now contribute 1% of that and 5% of Kenya’s Budget.”