Huawei has been positioned as a leader in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for primary storage by Gartner, a research and consulting company.

A Gartner report has indicated how Huawei primary storage has increased, surpassing the benchmark set in 2020. Huawei is also the only vendor in the Leaders Quadrant to achieve rapid improvements in both execution and completeness of vision. The company’s fast growth has been attributed to its OceanStor all-flash storage offerings.

In the report, Gartner listed the following advantages offered by Huawei primary storage. Huawei’s three-layer, AI-powered data management system provides cross-stack management, visualization, workload simulation and analysis to simplify infrastructure operations.

Huawei has also made enhancements to its product capabilities that have resulted in accelerated growth and market adoption outside its base Asia/Pacific (APAC) region.

Since its research and development program started in 2002, Huawei has deployed 12 Research and Development centers around the world. With more than 4,000 engineers and over 1,000 storage patents, Huawei has led and actively participated in more than 30 international industry organizations. This has enabled the company to continuously enhance its innovation capabilities and core competitiveness.

The Huawei OceanStor storage has been deployed in more than 150 countries and regions for more than 15,000 customers in various industries. These include carrier, finance, government, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, and the transportation sectors. Huawei OceanStor storage has thus been named the ideal choice for global customers looking to store and process their service data.