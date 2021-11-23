Shares

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) has unveiled a festive campaign dubbed Turn on the spirit of the season. The campaign highlights the importance of re-creating memorable moments over the festive season.

The campaign is centered on Kenyans’ desire to reconnect with their friends and families over the Christmas season. This is following the easing of nationwide pandemic related restrictions that have impacted the way people celebrate across the hospitality industry.

Under the campaign, KBL will have the 2021 festive gifting catalogue which will provide Kenyans with a wide range of alcoholic beverages to gift to their loved ones throughout the festive season. The gifting catalogue is available on KBL’s website, digital platforms and social media, and will aid consumers in selecting suitable gifts for the festive season.

Parties to Turn on the spirit of the season will be held in Nairobi, Mountain region, Mombasa, Kisumu, and Nakuru as part of the campaign. KBL will partner with select retailers across the country including QuickMart, Naivas, Chandarana, CleanShelf, Liquor Store, and Society Store, to give away prizes to lucky shoppers who chose EABL select drinks as their first choice.

Additionally, select brands will hold festive activations in major malls such as The Junction, The Hub, Two Rivers, Village Market, WestEnd, Kisumu, City Mall, Mombasa, Rupa, Eldoret, and Cedar in Nanyuki. This will be during the twelve days leading up to Christmas.

Speaking at the official launch of the campaign, KBL Corporate Relations Director Eric Kiniti said, “We are proud to have been at the forefront of bringing Kenyans together for nearly a century, consciously promoting activities that encourage the celebration of special occasions such as Christmas. Following a difficult 18 months of disruptions in the way Kenyans celebrate we are pleased to launch this campaign which help consumers reconnect with family and friends over the festivity period.”