Kenya Airways (KQ) has partnered with Strathmore University’s @iBizAfrica to support KQ’s Fahari Innovation Challenge. The partnership is expected to create opportunities for youth and use tech innovations to resolve specific problems that affect businesses.

The two organizations will provide technical guidance around accuracy of innovation and entrepreneurial information. KQ will offer internship opportunities to both undergraduate and post graduate students within at Strathmore and collaborate on research projects as well as co-creation with startups and SME’s within the @iBizAfrica Incubation Centre.

With many African economies being under socioeconomic pressure due to diminishing resources and unemployment, fostering innovation is vital to address these challenges.

Many entrepreneurs will have an opportunity to grow their startups to contribute to economic growth and address the challenge of unemployment. This is through capacity building forums, training, and initiatives such as the Kenya Airways Innovation Challenge in collaboration with @iBizAfrica, Qhala, and SNDBX.

Speaking during the MoU signing ceremony Dr. Joseph Sevilla, Director @iBizAfrica Incubation Centre said, “Our partnership with KQ for the second time is an indication of our dedication towards supporting the youth and businesses. As a Centre that will soon be celebrating a decade of existence, we look forward to assisting KQ in identifying local and regional talent that may exist within the broader youth community and start up ecosystem.”

On his part, Julius Thairu, chief commercial and customer officer at Kenya Airways said, “As an airline, collaboration is at the heart of what we do and our continued partnership with @iBizAfrica in the education sector is a great step towards making an impact in the ecosystem. Academic organizations and institutions are critical when it comes to developing talent.”

@iBizAfrica Incubation centre is known for its nurturing environment that builds on the potential of the youth to develop innovative solutions and businesses’ that work for the common good in society. The Incubation Centre has over the years provided over 400 startup companies with training, advisory, mentorship, coaching, networking opportunities, access to seed capital and investors.

The KQ Innovation Challenge is open to all, including individuals, partnerships and corporations that serve or would like to serve the aviation enterprise or industry.