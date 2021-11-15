Shares

Kenya Airways (KQ) has been named Best Employer Brand 2021 in the LinkedIn Talent Awards.

The Awards recognize companies and people across the globe who have excelled in the last year at workplace development. This includes engaging with talent, creating inclusive workplaces, building strong employer brands, encouraging learning and development, and focusing on employee retention.

Commenting on the recognition, KQ Chief People Officer, Evelyne Munyoki said that KQ is committed to putting its people first to deliver the best quality service for customers.

LinkedIn is arguably the world’s largest professional networking platform. Through The LinkedIn Data and Insights team, LinkedIn analyzed the performance, results and impact of organizations utilizing LinkedIn Talent Solutions in Africa, and recognized KQ as a winner in the Best Employer Brand Sub-Saharan Africa category. Finalist companies demonstrated their ability to adapt, innovate and move the talent community forward into the new world of work.

“Being recognized as a Best Employer in Sub-Saharan Africa is humbling and a reflection of the passion of our teams to ensure we continue to live our purpose of driving sustainable development in Africa especially at a time when so many aspects of our life have been impacted by the global pandemic. Our people will always be at the heart of everything we do and their health and safety will continue to be our priority. The award is a recognition of continuous efforts to create conditions that resonate with not just the work of today but that of the future in order to become a thriving global company,” said Munyoki.