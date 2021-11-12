Shares

MoData, a digital solutions company, has partnered with DataVisor to deliver AI-powered fraud management solution to its customers across Africa.

The new partnership will give MoData clients access to DataVisor’s comprehensive fraud and risk management platform which enhances and accelerates fraud detection enhancing online security.

With DataVisor’s technology, early detection of unknown fraud patterns is identified, continuously self-adapting to the rapidly changing fraud landscape.

As a driver of innovation, MoData is constantly adjusting its product offerings and services to meet the needs of organisations in the ever-changing digital landscape. This partnership with DataVisor is expected strengthen and enhance this agile approach to meeting and anticipating their customer needs.

“Financial Crimes are becoming more sophisticated and coordinated with increasing anonymity in the digital world. DataVisor is tackling this challenge head-on by already protecting more than 4.5 billion user accounts and is recognised by Gartner, IDC and Forbes as an AI and ML leader with a global footprint. Increased digitalization means increased online threats – and the hard truth is that the criminals are winning. With DataVisor’s next generation Financial Crimes and Risk Management SaaS platform, we can help our clients solve real-life fraud, cybercrime and money-laundering problems, which will protect them and their customers, reducing losses and improving customer satisfaction,” said Clive Gungudoo, MoData’s Director of Financial crimes and risk management.

With an open SAAS platform that supports consolidation and enrichment of any data, DataVisor’s solution scales infinitely. By leveraging AI and advanced machine learning techniques to detect fraud signals across various events and channels, DataVisor enables organisations to respond to fraud and money laundering activities as they happen in real time.