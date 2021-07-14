Shares

MoData, a digital and finance solutions company, has partnered with Mazars Consulting to provide clients with sustainable solutions to enhance profitability.

The partnership will give MoData clients access to Mazars’ deep expertise in helping financial services organizations with management tools tailored specifically to match their business needs. All of these fast, easy-to-implement solutions are created to ensure ongoing improvement in financial performance.

“MoData is excited to announce this partnership with the Financial Consulting division of Mazars. The revenue and cost drivers of financial services businesses are extremely complex. Through this partnership we will be combining MoData’s expertise with the deep understanding and knowledge of Mazars consultants, offering a complete solutions-driven financial consulting service to our customer base throughout Africa,” said MoData CEO Darren Turnbull.

The focus of the consultancy service is on rapid execution, implementing small changes within an organization’s existing infrastructure to achieve significant and enduring financial benefits. The process is initiated with a diagnostic deep-dive into business practices and performance. Throughout the implementation process, MoData and Mazars consultants monitor and track outcomes to ensure full value is achieved.

This partnership underscores both MoData and Mazars’ commitment to seeking out and delivering result-driven solutions to meet the needs of financial institutions in the digital and business landscape. By combining both organizations’ decades of expertise and understanding of the region and business challenges, clients will be assured of an agile solution that both meets, and anticipates, their developing needs.

“The global pandemic has compounded pre-existing challenges to the profitability of the banking industry in Africa. We’re delighted to be working with MoData to expand access to our range of specialist services that have already benefited leading banks around the world,” says Mazars Executive Director Jon Causier.