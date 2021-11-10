Shares

Standard Chartered Bank has signed a 3 year partnership with the Kenya Forest Services (KFS) and Nairobi Arboretum Conservancy Community Forest Association (NACCFA). The partnership aims to support the restoration and conservation of one of the Nairobi Arboretum Park.

Promote urban green awareness and urban greenification by supporting a 1 million seedlings in the Arboretum Nursery. The seedlings will be available to staff, clients, and the community at large.

Restoration of not less than 9km of paths for running or walking and overall experience of enjoying the park.

Develop a digital app in partnership with Strathmore University which will be used as an education tool to create awareness on conservancy, climate change and for promoting the park and to support park initiatives.

Upgrade a minimum of 50 signages and KM markers. We will label 100 trees as part of the education journey for the park visitors.

Encourage more visitors to the park, and lead by example by hosting community, staff and client events in the park.

Speaking during the announcement, Standard Chartered CEO, Kariuki Ngari said, “To sufficiently address the issues of climate change, it is critical for us to take urgent steps and promote good sustainable behaviours with our clients, community, and staff, to help reduce carbon emissions. Standard Chartered is committed to accelerating to net zero through partnerships, creating awareness for staff, communities and engaging like-minded stakeholders in the fight to mitigate the impact of climate change.”

Also speaking at the event, Standard Chartered Bank Kenya Board Chair, Kellen Kariuki said, “As Standard Chartered Bank, we have taken steps towards the fight against climate change by committing to accelerate to net zero by 2030 in our operations and in our financing by 2050. Working together with like-minded organizations like Kenya Forest Services and the Nairobi Arboretum Conservancy Community.”

During the 18th edition of Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon, the Bank hosted virtual races in the green spaces such as Karura Forest, The Nairobi Arboretum and The Ngong Road Sanctuary. All the participants who completed both formats of the marathon received a tree seedling to plant at their place of choice.

In October alone, the bank planted over 6,000 trees through the staff and marathon finishers. The target is to is to plant a tree for every staff member and every client of the bank.