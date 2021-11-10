Shares

Huawei Mobile Kenya has launched its latest Huawei WiFi AX3 series, supported by the Wi-Fi 6 standards. The Huawei AX3 will be retailing at Ksh. 9,999.

Other Huawei Routers in the market include Huawei Wifi WS318 retailing at Ksh. 2,999.

As the connecting hub for Huawei’s revolutionary 1+8+N all-scenario smart life strategy, the Huawei WiFi AX3 features financial-level Huawei HomeSecTM security safeguards. This provides users with an intuitive, fast, stable, and secure Wi-Fi 6 connection at all times.

Huawei WiFi AX3 series routers come with Huawei’s exclusive Gigahome processor and Gigahome Wi-Fi 6 chipset. Huawei has also incorporated multi-chip collaborative technology to ensure that the Huawei WiFi AX3 offers Wi-Fi 6 Plus at a doubled network speed and enhanced wall penetration capabilities when used with other Huawei Wi-Fi 6 devices.

The Gigahome Wi-Fi 6 chipset made this solution possible, by improving the frequency bandwidth to up to 160 MHz. This has the effect of stabilizing the working brand frequency bandwidth at 2 MHz, for a wall-penetrating network signal that doesn’t stall.

Network sharing

The quad-core version of the Huawei WiFi AX3 series also provides support for Huawei Share. By tapping an unlocked Android phone with NFC enabled against the router’s NFC detection area, users can connect directly to the Wi-Fi network without needing to enter a password. This feature is recommended for catering to house guests or hotel and restaurant patrons.

In addition to the exclusive dynamic narrow-band technology, the quad-core version packs four independent signal amplifiers. This enables Mesh networking for multiple Huawei routers, and supporting wireless, wired, and hybrid wireless + wired networking modes that expand network access to every nook and cranny in a household or business.

Security

The Huawei WiFi AX3 quad-core version also incorporates Huawei HomeSecTM security protections. An independent security zone has been built into the Gigahome quad-core chip, and the TrustZone security solution has been constructed from the microkernel. This solution has obtained the Evaluation Assurance Level-5 (EAL5) certification from Common Criteria, a globally-recognized IT product certification organization, further attesting to the product’s financial-level security safeguards.

Network speeds

Huawei has submitted 240 new Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) proposals, accounting for 15% of all proposals, which is more than any other device manufacturer. Huawei has also introduced many advanced 5G technologies into Wi-Fi 6.

With the Huawei Wi-Fi 6, Huawei not only offers products that support the Wi-Fi 6 standards, but also integrates unique chip collaboration technologies using its self-developed Gigahome Wi-Fi chips.

Huawei has eliminated problems relating to frame freezing, delays, and disconnections. In addition to the AX3 series, Huawei will continue to use the Gigahome chipsets on later products.

Speaking at the launch, Jim Zhujie, Country Head Huawei Kenya said, “Huawei has gone a step further, leveraging its unmatched technical prowess and chip development capabilities to launch the first Wi-Fi 6 Plus router, the Huawei WiFi AX3. The routers are surprisingly affordable when you consider that it incorporates Huawei’s exclusive Gigahome Wi-Fi 6 chipset and pioneering end-to-end chip collaboration technology.”