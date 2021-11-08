Shares

Showmax offers viewers a wide range of entertainment content from movies, to series and TV shows that you can stream on demand on the platform.

This November, Showmax users can catch internationally acclaimed series on the platform to binge on. Some of the series to get you streaming and screaming include Domina Season 1, Chucky Season 1, Freaky, The Pursuit of Love and Succession Season 3.

1. Hacks S1

This comedy-drama series centres on Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance, who takes on an entitled Gen Z comedy writer in a bid to find fresh material and remain relevant as her performance dates start to dwindle.

Hacks was up for 15 Emmys this year, including Outstanding Comedy Series, with Jean Smart (Watchmen, Mare of Easttown) winning her fourth Emmy as Deborah and co-creator Luca Aniello winning Outstanding Director and sharing the Writing Emmy with Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky. The show has been renewed for a second season.

2. Chucky S1

In the film, a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, throwing an American town into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begins to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets.

Created by Fangoria Chainsaw Award nominee Don Mancini (Bride of Chucky, Child’s Play), the series stars Oscar nominee Brad Dourif (The Lord of the Rings’ Wormtongue and One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’s Billy Bibbit) as the voice of Chucky, with child actor Zackary Arthur (Transparent) as Jake Wheeler.

3. Domina S1

Domina features the life and rise of Livia Drusilla (multi-award-winning Polish actress Kasia Smutniak from Devils), the powerful wife of the Roman emperor Augustus Caesar.

4. Love Life S2

The journey from first love to lasting love is back in the spotlight with this hit romantic comedy anthology series.

The new cast is led by three-time Emmy nominee William Jackson Harper (The Good Place, Midsommar, The Underground Railroad) as Marcus Watkins, who enters his 30s freshly divorced and as lost as ever. Forced to rediscover his identity as a single black man in New York, Marcus must learn to find love again.

5. Mayans MC S3

Mayans M.C. follows the life of Ezekiel EZ Reyes (Emmy nominee JD Pardo from Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part II and Drive), a newly patched member of the Mayans M.C. biker gang on the California/Mexico border.

Once the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp, EZ and his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas from American Crime) are closer than ever after uncovering the truth behind their mother’s murder while their father Felipe (Oscar nominee Edward James Olmos from Battlestar: Galactica) struggles to reconcile the choices he and his sons have made.

The cast also includes Critics Choice nominees Sarah Bolger (The Tudors, Into the Badlands) and Raoul Max Trujillo (Jamestown, Riddick), Screen Actors Guild Award nominee Michael Irby (The Expanse, Barry), and Emmy nominee Richard Cabral (American Crime, End of Watch), and Rivera reprising his Sons of Anarchy role as Marcus Álvarez.

6. I hate Suzie S1

Suzie Pickles has her whole life upended when her phone is hacked and a photo of her in an extremely compromising position is released for the whole world to see. This show also follows the various stages of Suzie’s trauma episode by episode, through shock, denial, fear, shame, bargaining, guilt, anger, and acceptance as Suzie and her best friend and manager Naomi try to hold her life, career, and marriage together in the face of being exposed for who she truly is.

7. The pursuit of Love

Set in Europe between the two World Wars, BBC miniseries The Pursuit of Love follows the adventures and misadventures of Linda Radlett and her best friend and cousin, Fanny Logan, as they seek out the ideal husband.

The romantic comedy-drama stars Screen Actors Guild Award winner and People’s Choice Award nominee Lily James (War and Peace, Downton Abbey, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) as Linda, while Cannes Film Festival Best Actress Award winner Emily Beecham (Berlin, I Love You, Into the Badlands, Little Joe) plays Fanny.

8. For Life S2

Season 2 of the drama series For Life picks up the story of once wrongfully-accused prisoner Aaron Wallace, now a free man and hard-working lawyer trying to piece his life back together and find justice for those the system has failed.

Nominated for Outstanding Drama at the 2020 Black Reel Awards, where star Nicholas Pinnock was also nominated for Best Actor, For Life is executive produced by Grammy winner Curtis 50 Cent Jackson.

The cast includes Indira Varma (Game of Thrones, Rome), Black Reel nominee Joy Bryant (Antwone Fisher, Parenthood), and MTV Movie Award nominee Mary Stuart Masterson (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Blindspot).

9. Succession S3

Succession follows four very rich siblings behaving very badly while trying to win their father’s approval and control of his company, a global media and entertainment empire.

Jeremy Strong won the 2020 Best Actor Emmy as Kendall Roy, while Brian Cox won the 2020 Best Actor Golden Globe as his father, Logan. Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin, as Kendall’s siblings, and Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun and James Cromwell, as his extended family, also earned Emmy nominations.

In Season 3, the cast is adding Oscar winner Adrien Brody (The Grand Budapest Hotel, The Pianist) and Emmy winner Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies, True Blood), Black Reel winner Sanaa Lathan (The Affair, Love and Basketball), Emmy nominee Hope Davis (Your Honor, Captain America: Civil War) and singer Jihae (Mortal Engines).

Showmax offers new customers a 14-day free trial. The mobile subscription fee for Showmax is now Ksh. 300 per month. Users with Showmax mobile can now download movies, documentaries and series and watch them later.